Utah snowboarder triggers avalanche that buries, kills him

A Utah snowboarder was killed after he was buried in an avalanche that he unintentionally triggered in a gulch where another snowboarder died seven years ago, according to the Utah Avalanche Center.

The snowboarder left Canyons Village in Park City through a backcountry exit gate at the top of a lift Sunday to access an area called Dutch Draw, the center said. He triggered the avalanche as he headed down the slope and came to the steep, rocky area that is prone to avalanches.

Crews dug out Raymond M. Tauszik, 45, of Salt Lake City, and tried to save him, but he ultimately died, Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez said.

The Utah Avalanche Center planned to investigate Monday, along with avalanche professionals from Park City and Canyons resorts.

On the day of the accident, the center said the danger of avalanches in the Salt Lake area was considerable.

The center says the same area was the site of another fatality in 2012.

