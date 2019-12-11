Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Suspect arrested amid lockdown at Texas naval air station

December 11, 2019 9:59 am
 
< a min read
      

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — A naval air station in Texas was locked down Wednesday after an armed person who was later taken into custody was reported on base, officials said.

Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi was locked down Wednesday morning and those on base were told to shelter in place, but that order was lifted later in the morning. Spokeswoman Francoise “Fifi” Kieschnick told the Corpus Christi Caller Times that an armed suspect was reported to be near building 8 on the base.

The base said a suspect was taken into custody. Base gates were reopened, but people were asked to stay away from building 8.

The lockdown came after shootings last week at a naval air station in Florida and at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.

Advertisement

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|12 IT & Cyber Day at Washington Navy...
12|12 AFCEA DC 44th Winter Gala
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Air Force Innovation Team

Today in History

1791: First Bank of the United States opens in Philadelphia