Teen bicyclist killed by truck trying to hitch ride in Fla

December 3, 2019 5:43 am
 
TAMARAC, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in South Florida say a teenager was run over and killed while trying to have a truck pull him on his bicycle.

A statement by the Broward Sheriff’s Office says Lasvillie Sean Edwards Jr. died at an intersection in Tamarac on Sunday, just a day before his 16th birthday.

Deputies say Edwards was riding his bike on a busy street when he quickly changed lanes and grabbed onto a handle mounted on the passenger side of a Freightliner truck as if to hitch a ride. When the truck began to make a right turn, Edwards lost control and rolled under the truck.

The truck’s driver remained at the scene. No charges were immediately filed.

