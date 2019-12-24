Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Teen shot, killed in Missouri in apparent fight over shoes

December 24, 2019 10:27 am
 
< a min read
      

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — A 20-year-old man was shot and killed in an apparent fight over shoes in suburban Kansas City, police said.

Grandview police said an officer responded Sunday night to a reported shooting and found Jaylen Blackmon, of Kansas City, dead on a sidewalk. Witnesses told police that the shooting appeared to have stemmed from an altercation over a transaction for shoes.

Blackmon’s family described his death as “senseless” in a statement to KSHB-TV. Blackmon and his girlfriend went to meet a teenage boy outside the house to buy some shoes, the family said. They said Blackmon realized the shoes might be fakes, but when he tried to get his money back the boy shot and killed him.

“Jaylen was the most tender hearted, caring, fun loving and joyful people you could ever meet,” the statement said. “He was a friend to everyone and a best friend to all his siblings.”

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

KY Air National Guard crew builds fire during training

Today in History

1968: Apollo 8 returns to Earth after orbiting the moon