The Associated Press
 
Teenage couple in Georgia found slain in relative’s car

December 3, 2019 3:53 am
 
MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia are searching for who shot a teenage couple to death and left them in a family member’s parked car on Thanksgiving morning.

News outlets report McDonough Police found the bodies of 18-year-old Savannah Fulmer and 19-year-old Dahmir Robinson in a car parked in a cul-de-sac early Thursday. Neighbor Jamie Aldonado told WSB-TV they initially thought the two teens were sleeping, then noticed Robinson had suffered a gunshot wound. Police confirmed to news outlets the two had been dating and were in a relative’s car.

Aldonado said they didn’t see any bullet holes in the vehicle.

A softball coach at Eagle’s Landing High School confirmed Fulmer was a student there and an athlete on the team. The district added that grief counselors would be available.

