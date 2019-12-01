Listen Live Sports

The Latest: 4 more shot in New Orleans, hours after 10 hurt

December 1, 2019 3:11 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Latest on shootings in New Orleans (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that killed two men and wounded two others, hours after a separate shooting in the city that left 10 people wounded.

Authorities made no immediate connection between the two incidents.

The police department’s public information officer, Aaron Looney, says investigations are continuing.

The first shooting of 10 people happened early Sunday near the French Quarter, a popular area with tourists.

The other shootings happened in a different part of the city.

5:49 a.m.

New Orleans police say 10 people were hit in an early morning shooting in the city’s famed French Quarter.

Police Supt. Shaun Ferguson tells The New Orleans Advocate/The Times-Picayune that two people are in critical condition after the early Sunday shooting and a person of interest has been detained.

Ferguson says the 10 victims were taken to two hospitals. Further details about their conditions haven’t been released.

The shooting took place on a busy commercial block of Canal Street that has streetcar tracks and is near many hotels. Ferguson says police quickly responded to the scene as patrols were heightened for this weekend’s Bayou Classic, the annual Thanksgiving weekend rivalry football game between Grambling State and Southern University that’s played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

