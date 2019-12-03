Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

The Latest: Arraignment set in Detroit officer’s slaying

December 3, 2019 4:26 pm
 
2 min read
      

DETROIT (AP) — The Latest on man charged in fatal shooting of a Detroit police officer and wounding of another (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

An arraignment has been scheduled for a 28-year-old convicted felon charged in the fatal shooting last month of a Detroit police officer and the wounding of another as they searched for him following a home invasion on the city’s west side.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says JuJuan Parks will appear via video Thursday.

Advertisement

Parks faces 16 charges including first-degree premeditated murder and three counts of assault with intent to murder. Parks was arrested after a third officer shot him in the arm as he tried to flee from the home.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

Officer Rasheen McClain was shot Nov. 20 in the neck and later died. Parks was shot outside the home and arrested about a block away.

Police Chief James Craig has said he may be connected to several earlier shootings, including the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man on Detroit’s east side.

_____

10:25 a.m.

A 28-year-old man has been charged in the fatal shooting last month of a Detroit police officer and the wounding of another as they searched for him following a home invasion on the city’s west side.

JuJuan Parks could be arraigned as early as Tuesday on 16 charges, including first-degree premeditated murder and three counts of assault with intent to murder. Parks was arrested after a third officer shot him in the arm as he tried to flee from the home.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

It wasn’t immediately known if Parks had a lawyer.

Officer Rasheen McClain was shot Nov. 20 in the neck and later died. Parks was shot outside the home and arrested about a block away.

Police Chief James Craig has said he may be connected to several earlier shootings, including the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man on Detroit’s east side.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified