Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

‘Tis the season: Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lights up

December 5, 2019 6:47 am
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the brightest signs of the holiday season has come to light. The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was officially turned on Wednesday night, at an event featuring celebrities including Idina Menzel, Lea Michele and Ne-Yo among the performers.

The tree, a Norway spruce that’s more than 60 years old, stands 77 feet (23.5 meters) tall and was lit up in colorful Christmas lights before 10 p.m.

It was on the property of Carol Schultz in the village of Florida, New York, and was cut down last month.

The tree was decorated with miles of lights, with a huge Swarovski crystal star at the top.

Advertisement

It stays in place until January 17, when it will be taken down and donated to Habitat for Humanity to help build homes.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

There’s been a tree in Rockefeller Center since 1931. The holiday lighting has been broadcast since 1951.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified