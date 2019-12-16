Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Toddler killed by gunshots fired into Oklahoma City home

December 16, 2019 10:05 am
 
< a min read
      

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Bullets were fired into an Oklahoma City home early Monday, killing a 2-year-old girl and wounding her grandmother as the two were sleeping in bed, authorities said.

Investigators have no idea who fired the shots that killed 2-year-old Riah Janae Thomas, police said. Her grandmother, Chametra Thomas, was treated and released from a hospital, police said.

Police said both Riah and her grandmother were in bed early Monday when someone fired shots from outside the home. Lt. Cody Koelsch told Oklahoma City TV station KFOR that police had no previous history with the home.

“It’s really a whodunit right now,” he said.

Advertisement

The shooting is Oklahoma City’s 83rd homicide of the year.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 UiPath's Advanced Academy Live
12|19 Health Resources and Services...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

JCS chairman visits Luxembourg American Cemetery & Memorial

Today in History

Slavery abolished in the US with adoption of 13th amendment