Toddler killed by gunshots fired into Oklahoma City home

By The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) β€” Bullets were fired into an Oklahoma City home early Monday, killing a 2-year-old girl and wounding her grandmother as the two were sleeping in bed, authorities said.

Investigators have no idea who fired the shots that killed 2-year-old Riah Janae Thomas, police said. Her grandmother, Chametra Thomas, was treated and released from a hospital, police said.

Police said both Riah and her grandmother were in bed early Monday when someone fired shots from outside the home. Lt. Cody Koelsch told Oklahoma City TV station KFOR that police had no previous history with the home.

β€œIt’s really a whodunit right now,” he said.

The shooting is Oklahoma City’s 83rd homicide of the year.

