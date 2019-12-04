Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Virginia firefighter fatally shot while shielding her child

December 4, 2019 4:28 am
 
< a min read
      

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police say a Virginia fire lieutenant killed in a Thanksgiving night shooting was not the intended target and was trying to protect one of her children when she was shot.

Richmond fire Lt. Ashley Nicole Berry was celebrating Thanksgiving at the home of her boyfriend’s family in Hopewell and was getting ready to leave when she was hit by gunfire.

Hopewell Police Chief Kamran Afzal told The Richmond Times-Dispatch that Berry was struck when a gunman fired at an adjacent home. Afzal said the 33-year-old mother of three was shielding her child when the gunfire started.

Police said a silver or gold SUV was seen leaving the area.

Advertisement

During a news conference at fire headquarters Tuesday, Berry’s family pleaded with the public to provide leads to investigators.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified