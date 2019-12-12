Listen Live Sports

Woman accidentally shot by toddler in parked SUV

December 12, 2019 6:53 pm
 
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A woman was accidentally shot by her toddler Thursday in the parking lot of a Florida shopping center, authorities said.

One of two children in a parked SUV got hold of a gun and shot the woman, police said. The father was present, but it wasn’t clear where he was at the time the toddler pulled the trigger.

Fort Lauderdale police and fire rescue units responded, WSVN reported.

The mother was taken to a nearby hospital. She was expected to recover from her injuries.

Police didn’t immediately report the child’s age or gender or who owned the gun.

No charges were immediately reported.

