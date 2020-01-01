Listen Live Sports

1 -year-old Chicago toddler shot in parents’ gun struggle

January 28, 2020 11:39 am
 
A 1-year-old boy whose father claimed had been shot in the head by a gunman in the street was actually struck by a bullet as his parents struggled over a gun inside their Chicago home, police said Tuesday.

The shooting happened Monday night. The bullet did not penetrate the child’s skull and he is listed in serious but stable condition at Lurie Children’s Hospital, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

The boy’s father took him to a hospital and told authorities that a gunman had shot the boy on a street nearby, but investigators determined Tuesday that the parents had been struggling over a gun inside their home when it discharged, Guglielmi said.

“A bullet ricocheted and hit the boy,” Guglielmi said.

Both parents are in custody, but no charges have been filed, he said..

