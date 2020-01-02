2 people are indicted in slaying of Atlanta college student

A man and a woman have been indicted on murder and other charges in the killing of a Clark Atlanta University student, prosecutors said.

The indictment against Barron Brantley, 21, and Jordyn Jones, 22, was announced Friday.

Alexis Crawford was strangled, placed in a plastic bin and dumped at a park, police said. Crawford and Jones were roommates, and had a fight inside their apartment and Jones’ boyfriend, Brantley, got involved, court records show. Brantley strangled Crawford, and then the couple put her body into the bin and left her in a park outside Atlanta, police said.

It was unclear whether the defendants have attorneys who could be reached for comment on their behalf.

