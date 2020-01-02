Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

2 people are indicted in slaying of Atlanta college student

January 31, 2020 2:13 pm
 
< a min read
      

A man and a woman have been indicted on murder and other charges in the killing of a Clark Atlanta University student, prosecutors said.

The indictment against Barron Brantley, 21, and Jordyn Jones, 22, was announced Friday.

Alexis Crawford was strangled, placed in a plastic bin and dumped at a park, police said. Crawford and Jones were roommates, and had a fight inside their apartment and Jones’ boyfriend, Brantley, got involved, court records show. Brantley strangled Crawford, and then the couple put her body into the bin and left her in a park outside Atlanta, police said.

It was unclear whether the defendants have attorneys who could be reached for comment on their behalf.

Advertisement

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|3 R&D Funding for DC-Based Deep Tech...
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of the Army visits service members in S. Korea

Today in History

1975: First national marine sanctuary established on site of historic shipwreck