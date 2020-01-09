Listen Live Sports

9-year-old girl injured by gunfire on Dallas highway

January 20, 2020 11:21 am
 
DALLAS (AP) — A 9-year-old girl was injured by gunfire after a man shot into a moving car on a Dallas highway, police said Monday.

Officers were searching for the man they said shot at least three times into an SUV Sunday. A woman was driving, with another man and her daughter as passengers, WFAA-TV reports.

The suspected gunman opened fire after a near-collision between his older, white sedan and the SUV around 9:30 p.m., police said. He pulled up alongside the SUV and fired into the driver’s side as both vehicles sped north on a highway in Northwest Dallas, according to police.

The girl was shot once in her left side, police said. She was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Police described the suspected gunman as having a salt-and-pepper goatee and thinning hair.

