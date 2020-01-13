Listen Live Sports

Body camera video records moment officer is hit by a train

January 13, 2020 2:21 pm
 
CEDARTOWN, Ga. (AP) — Body camera video showing the moment an officer in Georgia was hit by a train while on duty has been released by police.

Polk County police officer Andy Anderson suffered a concussion, six broken ribs, a broken elbow and a broken shoulder bone in the collision near Rockmart on Tuesday, news outlets reported.

The moment of impact was recorded on a new kind of technology: a 360 degree body camera that gives a broader view of the officer’s location.

Anderson was so focused on catching the suspect that he didn’t realize how close he was to the tracks, according to Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd.

“We call that tunnel vision in law enforcement,” Dodd said. “You get so focused on the task at hand that you forget about your surroundings.”

Anderson is expected to make a full recovery. He also got a call from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp who said he was praying for the officer, Dodd told WAGA-TV.

The suspect, Jayden Moats, 18, got away and hasn’t been arrested, police said.

