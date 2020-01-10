Listen Live Sports

Chris Rock grateful to join FX’s ‘Fargo’ series

January 10, 2020 1:36 pm
 
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Comedian Chris Rock says he was surprised and grateful to be asked to join the FX series “Fargo.” But don’t expect a ton of laughs.

“This is a straight-ahead drama. I mean, ‘Fargos’ always have a little comedy, but they’re always more ironic. The comedy in ‘Fargo’ really serves the story,” Rock said Thursday.

The fourth season of “Fargo” is set in 1950 Kansas City and Rock will play the head of a criminal syndicate who has struck an uneasy peace with a rival group — they’ve swapped sons. A death forces the unraveling of their plans. Longtime “Fargo” show runner Noah Hawley will again lead the creative team.

The series is set to premiere in April.

”I was definitely surprised when I got the offer. I am grateful to Noah because he could have offered it to kind of anybody,” said Rock.

The series is inspired by the 1996 black comedy film and over the years has attracted stars including Bill Bob Thornton, Ted Danson, Kirsten Dunst, Patrick Wilson and Ewan McGregor.

