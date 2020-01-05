Listen Live Sports

Coast Guard boat capsizes in Oregon; all 4 crew rescued

January 5, 2020 5:15 pm
 
ASTORIA, Oregon. (AP) — All four crew members were rescued when a Coast Guard boat capsized after encountering heavy wakes in Oregon.

The 25-foot Trailerable Aids to Navigation Boat capsized just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday near Pier 39 in Astoria, TV station KOIN reported.

Coast Guard officials at the command center in Seattle received four alerts as well as several witness reports.

An urgent broadcast was issued and directed an Astoria Jayhawk crew and a 47-foot motor lifeboat crew to respond. Roughly 20 minutes later, crew members aboard the Columbia Bar Pilot vessel Connor Foss told the Coast Guard they had recovered the entire Coast Guard crew from the water.

Everyone is in healthy condition, according to the Coast Guard.

The Clatsop County Sheriff Marine Unit towed the capsized vessel to the pier.

The Coast Guard is investigating the mishap and will oversee any salvage operations.

