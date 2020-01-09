Listen Live Sports

Delaware: 1 dead, 5 hurt in collision of car and school bus

January 9, 2020 8:15 pm
 
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A 16-year-old girl was killed and three other girls with her in a car were injured in a collision with a school bus in Delaware on Thursday, authorities said.

Police said two 10-year-old boys on the bus also were injured and taken to a children’s hospital in stable condition.

New Castle County Police responded to the crash scene around 3:40 p.m. and found a bus and a grey Chevrolet had collided, The News Journal of Wilmington reported Thursday. The bus had about 20 students on board, according to police.

Police said four 16-year-old girls were in the Chevrolet, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene. The other three were taken to the hospital, where one girl is in serious condition and the other two are stable, police said.

