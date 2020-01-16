Listen Live Sports

Correction: Killer Nurse story

January 16, 2020 7:00 pm
 
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — In a Sept. 10, 2019, story about a former nurse’s upcoming trial, The Associated Press reported erroneously that she was convicted in 1984 in the deaths of two infants. She was convicted in 1984 in the death of a 15-month-old and in the injury of a 4-week-old, who survived.

A corrected version of the story is below:

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A former nurse suspected in the killing of dozens of children will stand trial in January.

State District Judge Frank Castro on Monday scheduled the murder trial for 69-year-old Genene Jones after her attorneys withdrew a request for a competency trial.

Jones was convicted in 1984 in the death of a 15-month-old and in the injury of a 4-week-old, who survived. She was scheduled to be released last year when prosecutors, citing new evidence, filed the first of five separate murder charges related to infant deaths in the 1980s.

She has pleaded not guilty.

Her lawyers had requested a competency trial after another judge ruled in February that she was competent to stand trial for murder. Her lawyers at the time argued that she had diminished capacity after suffering from strokes.

