Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Feds: Security guard threatened Trump over Iranian’s death

January 9, 2020 3:09 pm
 
2 min read
      

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida security guard threatened to kill President Donald Trump as retaliation for the U.S. military killing an Iranian general, posting a live video on Facebook where he stated “he killed my leader and I have to kill him” while periodically displaying a semi-automatic rifle, authorities said in court documents.

Chauncy Lump, 26, of the Fort Lauderdale area, faces federal charges of threatening to kill the president and remained jailed Thursday with bond set at $100,000, according to court documents filed Wednesday by the Secret Service. He told agents the threats weren’t serious.

Agent Lucas White wrote that shortly after Trump announced last week that a U.S. airstrike had killed Qassem Soleimani in Iraq in retaliation for plotting numerous terrorist attacks, Lump under the name “BlackMan vs. America” began livestreaming a seven-minute video. During that video, agents say Lump made several threats against the president, who was staying at his Mar-a-Lago club, less than an hour away.

Lump had white cream on his face, a towel wrapped like a turban on his head and an apparent shower curtain wrapped on his body, White wrote of the video that Facebook reported to the authorities on Friday.

Advertisement

Lump made several threats, including “He killed my leader, please tell me where is Donald Trump?” and “I need to find the Donald because if I don’t find him, I am going to have to blow up Broward County,” White wrote. During the video, Lump showed a loaded AK-47 semi-automatic rifle.

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

The affidavit does not say where Lump works as a security guard, but it says he has a concealed weapons permit.

When confronted early Saturday at his home, Lump admitted producing the video in response to Soleimani’s death, but said it was a joke, White wrote. But nowhere in the video did Lump say he was joking and conceded, “I should not have did it in the first place,” White wrote.

No attorney is listed for Lump in court documents.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR introduces the lend-lease program