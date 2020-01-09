Florida motorcycle officer dies in early morning crash

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — A Florida motorcycle officer was killed in a crash while driving his police-issued Harley-Davidson to work Thursday morning, authorities said.

Officer Paul Dunn, 50, died shortly before 6 a.m., according to a post on the with the Lakeland Police Department’s Facebook page.

The motorcycle struck and drove over a raised concrete median and Dunn lost control of the bike, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told reporters at a news conference on Thursday. He said investigators are trying to determine whether another vehicle was involved.

Passing motorists saw the motorcycle and stopped to help Dunn, Judd said. The motorists found a faint pulse and began CPR.

Dunn was taken to a hospital, where he died a short time later.

Dunn had been with Lakeland police since 2013, and had worked for the sheriff’s office for 12 years before that. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and has two sons currently serving in the military. He was married and also has a daughter, the Facebook posting said.

“We have suffered a tragic loss out here this morning,” Garcia said during the news conference. “It’s a tragic loss for the agency and the community as well. This is a loss of a family member. This was a fine officer who worked for this community every day.”

