Gator bites Florida college student hiking in Everglades

January 11, 2020 11:37 am
 
MIAMI (AP) — An alligator bit an 18-year-old college student who was hiking with a group at the Everglades National Park, officials said.

The Miami Herald reported that a professor and about 15 students were wading through the water on a wet trail near the Pahayokee Overlook southwest of Miami when the reptile bit the young woman’s lower right leg Friday.

Everglades National Park’s spokeswoman Allyson Gantt said the student suffered two small puncture wounds and described the injury as “low pain.” Gantt said the trail is a popular spot among hikers, and alligator attacks there are extremely unusual.

Park biologists have temporarily closed the area to visitors as they evaluate the incident. Gantt said visitors need to stay alert and exercise caution and reminded it is not recommended to swim.

