The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Georgia State Patrol: Woman killed in crash with school bus

January 8, 2020 6:42 pm
 
CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — The driver of an SUV died after crashing head-on into a school bus Wednesday morning, but a child on the bus and its driver weren’t seriously injured, authorities said.

The Georgia State Patrol identified the driver as 53-year-old Sherry Penn, of Temple, news outlets reported.

The agency said Penn’s Ford Explorer crossed the center-line of Ga. 113 while negotiating a curve and struck a Carroll County school bus head-on.

Penn was taken to an Atlanta hospital and later died.

The bus driver and the child were evaluated by medics at the scene and released, a spokeswoman for the Carroll County School System said. Authorities said the parents of the child on the bus were notified.

The crash occurred in an area about 40 miles (65 kilometers) west of Atlanta.

