Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Groom accused of sexual assault at reception gets probation

January 17, 2020 9:57 am
 
1 min read
      

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage waitress at his wedding reception has been sentenced to probation.

Matthew Aimers, 32, of Willingboro, New Jersey, pleaded guilty on Thursday to indecent exposure, disorderly conduct and simple assault. Under terms of a plea agreement, a judge in Pennsylvania sentenced Aimers to six years’ probation. The more serious charges of indecent assault, imprisonment of a minor and harassment were dropped.

The agreement was reached after close consultation with the victim.

She called this resolution “the best outcome,” Assistant District Attorney Megan Hunsicker told The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Advertisement

“The victim in this case was highly traumatized by what he did to her,“ Hunsicker said. “His actions were inappropriate and unwarranted. This conviction will, I hope, provide her with a resolution that allows her life to move on.”

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

Authorities said Aimers approached the waitress at his November 2018 wedding reception at the Northampton Valley Country Club in Richboro, Pennsylvania, and asked her to “go outside and make out.” Police said Aimers then followed her into a bathroom, where he exposed himself and sexually assaulted her.

The waitress was able to break free.

Aimers’ attorney, Louis Busico, told the newspaper his client was satisfied. “We believed it was in the best interest to resolve this case in this fashion, so his life can go on,” he said.

It was not clear whether Aimers’ wife, Kayla, was present for the plea on Thursday, but when she accompanied him to court in April, his attorney said she “150% supports him.”

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Station Tybee Island reserve crew rescue dolphin

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex,' overspending