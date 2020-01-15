Listen Live Sports

Man who had sex with adult daughter gets more prison time

January 15, 2020 1:42 pm
 
HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man already sentenced to prison for having sex with his adult daughter has been given two more years behind bars.

Travis Fieldgrove, 40, was sentenced Tuesday in Adams County District Court in Hastings. In December, he pleaded no contest to attempted incest after prosecutors reduced the charge from incest in return for Fieldgrove’s plea.

Fieldgrove made a similar deal in neighboring Hall County, where he lived, and was sentenced in May to two years in prison, court records say. The Adams County time will be served after the Hall County sentence is completed, the Adams County judge said.

Fieldgrove and his daughter, now 21, married in Adams County in October 2018, a month after police began to investigate their relationship. She reported to police that she told her mother about three years ago that she wanted to meet her biological father.

Her mother arranged a meeting with Fieldgrove, and the young woman and Fieldgrove had a father-daughter relationship until September 2018, when it turned sexual, they told authorities in both counties.

DNA tests have confirmed their biological relationship, authorities said.

