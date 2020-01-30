Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Michigan man linked to Islamic State pleads guilty

January 30, 2020 2:42 pm
 
< a min read
      

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man accused of making plans to leave the U.S. to fight for the Islamic State group pleaded guilty Thursday to a conspiracy charge.

Mohamud Muse, of Lansing, acknowledged that he made a video pledging loyalty to IS and had planned to travel to Somalia at some point in 2019.

Muse and two other men were arrested a year ago at the Grand Rapids airport where his brother, Muse Muse, was starting a journey to Somalia to join IS, according to federal authorities.

Mohamud Muse was aware that IS is a “designated foreign terrorist organization,” his plea agreement states.

Advertisement

Muse Muse pleaded guilty on Jan. 7. Charges are pending against a third man, Mohamed Haji. The three are naturalized U.S. citizens who were born in Kenya.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|3 R&D Funding for DC-Based Deep Tech...
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of the Army visits service members in S. Korea

Today in History

1975: First national marine sanctuary established on site of historic shipwreck