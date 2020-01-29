Listen Live Sports

Mississippi inmate dies after collapsing at regional prison

January 29, 2020 10:04 am
 
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An autopsy will be done on an inmate who died after he became ill while talking to a relative on the telephone, the Mississippi Department of Corrections said.

Limarion Reaves, 28, collapsed Tuesday at the Kemper-Neshoba Regional Correctional Facility in DeKalb. Warden Johnny Crockett said medical staff used CPR and a defibrillator until an ambulance arrived, the department said in a news release.

Reaves was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

He was serving a three-year sentence from a 2019 aggravated assault conviction in Leflore County.

Reaves was at least the 13th inmate to die in Mississippi in the past month. Most of the other deaths occurred at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, and many of them happened amid outbursts of violence.

