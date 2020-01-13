Listen Live Sports

Missouri mother charged with killing her infant twins

January 13, 2020 8:07 am
 
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri mother who said her infant twins were stillborn has been charged with killing the children.

Maya Caston, 25, of St. Louis, faces two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of child abuse, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office announced Sunday.

No information about the case was immediately listed on online court records and the prosecutor’s office didn’t immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press about whether Caston has an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

Authorities said she gave birth to the twins — a boy and a girl — and then covered their mouths and noses with a towel. She reported their births on Wednesday. Officials have said the children had been carried to full term and neither one was stillborn.

Caston was being held Sunday in lieu of $500,000 bond.

