Newly released sex offender accused of sex assault on bus

January 17, 2020 1:48 pm
 
VERNAL, Utah (AP) — A sex offender recently released from an Iowa prison has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman on a Greyhound bus, Utah authorities said.

Gregory Kehl was arrested in the small northeastern Utah city of Vernal after the driver stopped the bus at a restaurant and reported the alleged assault to a restaurant manager, KUTV reported Thursday.

The woman told police that she moved away from Kehl during the bus trip but he followed her inside the bus, exposing himself and sexually assaulting her.

Kehl, 64, told an officer that he was on his way to California following his release from the Iowa prison, police said.

Kehl was detained in jail and could not comment. He did not yet have a lawyer who could comment on his behalf, according to court records

Greyhound did not immediately respond to a request for comment, KUTV reported.

