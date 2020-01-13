Listen Live Sports

Officer hurt in crash with woman accused of drunk driving

January 13, 2020 6:02 am
 
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee officer suffered critical injuries from being hit while inside his cruiser by a woman accused of drinking and driving with young children in her car.

Cadarius Davis, 32, crashed into the police car, trapping the Memphis officer inside early Sunday morning, news outlets reported.

The officer suffered a concussion, fractured pelvis and fractured tailbone, according to news outlets. He had been doing traffic control while crews repaired damage from storms.

Officers said Davis appeared intoxicated, news outlets reported citing an affidavit. Officers also found an empty whiskey bottle on the passenger seat. Davis wasn’t injured in the crash.

A 2-year-old and 3-year-old in the back seat of her car were taken to a hospital to be checked out.

Davis was charged with driving under the influence, non-violent child abuse, vehicular assault and other charges. She is scheduled for a court appearance Monday. It’s unclear whether she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

