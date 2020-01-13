Listen Live Sports

Police respond to active shooter report near Virginia school

January 13, 2020 12:51 pm
 
HENRICO, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia responded Monday to a report of an active shooter in the area of a Henrico County middle school but did not immediately find evidence of a shooting.

A tweet from Henrico County police says they were called to the scene and found no reported injuries. Police then started clearing Moody Middle School to ensure everyone’s safety.

Police came after getting a 911 text about an active shooter, a Henrico County Public Schools news release said. Police were searching the school but there is no evidence there was an active shooter or that students were in danger, the release said.

Police say they’ve closed a road to traffic while first responders continue to clear the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

