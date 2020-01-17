Listen Live Sports

Police say tear gas smoked out suspects in pot burglary

January 17, 2020 12:09 am
 
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a SWAT team was forced to smoke out suspects in an Albuquerque marijuana dispensary burglary that sparked a standoff.

Police said Kyle Minard, 35, was arrested Tuesday after the SWAT team dispatched tear gas into the R. Greenleaf business.

Around four hours later, Bronson Jeremy Vigil, 32, came running out of the medical marijuana dispensary and was also arrested, according to authorities.

Sgt. Tanner Tixier says officers had responded to a break-in alarm around 2:30 a.m.

Tixier says officers searched the dispensary with a police dog when they spotted a man inside and he began “scaling the interior walls” before hiding in the roof.

Police say they used police dogs, a tactical robot and then tear gas to get the men out.

The men face burglary charges. It was unclear if they had attorneys.

