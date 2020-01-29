Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Florida authorities: Man’s body found, baby still missing

January 29, 2020 6:09 pm
 
< a min read
      

MIAMI (AP) — Police have found the body of a man who matches the description of a father sought by police in a newborn baby’s disappearance, authorities in Florida said Wednesday. The 1-week-old baby is still missing.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert for the father and baby since three women were found shot dead Tuesday in a rural area in south Miami-Dade county.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday on a Facebook post that the van described in the Amber Alert was found in rural Blanton, Florida with the dead man inside. Blanton is more than 300 miles (483 kilometers) from where the women were found.

Miami-Dade officers had been searching for Ernesto Caballeiro, 49. He is related to at least one of the women found killed, but had not been named as a suspect.

Advertisement

He was traveling in a white van with decals saying “Nesty School Services” and “Caution: Transporting Children.”

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 DOD Endpoint Security Summit
1|29 Operational Energy Summit 2020
1|29 Military Radar Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen conduct field training in subzero temperatures

Today in History

1975: First national marine sanctuary established on site of historic shipwreck