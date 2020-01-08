Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Prosecutor won’t seek death penalty in Waffle House shooting

January 8, 2020 9:47 am
 
< a min read
      

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for a man accused of killing four people at a Tennessee Waffle House.

Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk’s office said in a court filing that it would seek life in prison without the possibility of parole for Travis Reinking, The Tennessean reported Wednesday.

Authorities say Reinking was nearly naked, wearing only a green jacket, when he opened fire in April 2018 at the Waffle House with an assault-style rifle. Police credit a quick-thinking restaurant patron with wrestling the rifle away from the gunman and likely preventing more deaths.

The case was put on hold for months after the attack while Reinking was treated for schizophrenia. A judge later deemed him fit for trial and he was indicted last year on 17 counts including murder.

Advertisement

Funk did not comment on the decision, which was included in a December court filing. Reinking’s attorney, Paul Bruno, did not return the newspaper’s request for comment.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address identity management in this free webinar.

The judge in the case has issued a gag order that forbids lawyers from discussing it.

A trial date has not been announced.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|9 Winter Multi-Agency Federal Government...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1835: National debt reaches $0 for first time