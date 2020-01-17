Listen Live Sports

Sheriff: Man shot postal worker in rural Mississippi

January 17, 2020 8:24 am
 
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A postal worker in rural Mississippi was shot while delivering mail and the suspect was then shot by law enforcement, Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail told news outlets.

The postal worker was taken Thursday to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson where she was in critical condition, Nail said.

The man, who hasn’t been identified, was accused of trying to kidnap a woman earlier Thursday from the Sunflower Grocery Store near Kosciusko, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) northeast of Jackson. That woman got away, according to Nail.

The man then encountered the postal worker along Mississippi Highway 35, where the sheriff said she was shot. It’s unclear where law enforcement shot the suspect. He was also taken to UMMC in Jackson for treatment.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said it was looking into the officer-involved shooting.

