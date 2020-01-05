Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

South Carolina airport officer shot and killed

January 5, 2020 10:31 pm
 
< a min read
      

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina are investigating the fatal shooting of an airport public safety officer officer in Florence.

A man shot and killed the officer Sunday morning during a traffic stop at Florence Regional Airport, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said in a news release.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as Jackson Ryan Winkeler, 26, of Dillon, WPDE-TV reported.

The suspect, 37-year-old James Edward Bell, initially fled but was later captured by Florence County deputies, officials said.

Advertisement

Winkeler also volunteered with the Latta Fire Department, which lowered its flag to half staff Sunday.

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

“He lost his life doing what he loved the most. Helping people. Jackson was one of the best firefighters that you could ever have on a fire scene,” Dillon Count Fire Lt. Nic Bethea told WPDE. “No matter what time of the day it was, Jackson was willing to help.”

The investigation into Winkeler’s slaying is ongoing. SLED plans to summarize the information it gathers into a case file report to be submitted to prosecutors.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1789: First US presidential electors set