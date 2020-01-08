Listen Live Sports

Stabbed man walking to hospital is killed in hit-and-run

January 8, 2020 10:34 am
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man walking to the hospital after he was stabbed was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Philadelphia, authorities said.

Karon Underwood, 36, was struck around 10:20 p.m. Monday just blocks from the hospital. One driver saw him and was able to avoid him, authorities said, but a second vehicle swerved to avoid the first and hit Underwood. Both vehicles drove away.

Underwood was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the father of five children who range in age from 2 to 13.

No other injuries were reported in the hit-and-run, which remains under investigation.

The hit-and-run was captured on surveillance video, and authorities hope witnesses will come forward with information on the vehicles.

Details about the dispute in which Underwood was stabbed have not been disclosed.

