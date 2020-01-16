Listen Live Sports

Trial date set for woman in false abduction case

January 16, 2020 10:32 am
 
HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (AP) — A trial date has been set for a West Virginia woman charged with making up a story about an Egyptian man trying to kidnap her child in a shopping mall.

Santana Renee Adams’ trial on a charge of falsely reporting an emergency incident is set for April 6, The Herald Dispatch reported, citing Cabell County magistrate court records.

Adams was initially hailed as a hero after claiming she used a gun to thwart the attempted kidnapping of her 5-year-old daughter at a mall in Barboursville last April. She told authorities that the man tried to drag the girl away by her hair, but her story unraveled when no witnesses were found and surveillance video didn’t support her claims.

The man was released from jail and Adams was charged.

