Woman accused of nail-clipper stabbing charged with murder

January 14, 2020 1:09 pm
 
MILLVILLE, N.J. (AP) — A woman accused of using a nail clipper to stab her husband has been charged with murder, authorities announced Tuesday.

Kathleen Ayala, 30, also faces weapons charges stemming from the attack that occurred early Sunday at a mobile home complex in Millville, New Jersey.

Ayala and Axel Torres, 35, were arguing in their trailer when the dispute turned physical, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.

Torres left the trailer, but prosecutors said Ayala chased after him, repeatedly stabbing him. Torres lost consciousness and was taken to a hospital but died there on Monday.

According to court documents, Ayala told police she was responsible for the attack but only wanted to scare her husband and did not intend to physically harm him. She stabbed him with a metal file from the clippers.

Torres suffered wounds to his feet, hands, shoulders and left leg. Ayala apparently was not injured.

Ayala initially was charged with assault, but prosecutors announced Tuesday that the count had been upgraded to murder following Torres’ death. It wasn’t known if she’s retained an attorney.

