Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Woman takes plea in beating death of 5-year-old son in Iowa

January 27, 2020 10:32 am
 
< a min read
      

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A woman has taken a plea deal on charges stemming from the beating death of her 5-year-old son in Iowa.

Jacqueline Rambert pleaded guilty Friday to child endangerment resulting in death and child endangerment-multiple acts, station KWQC reported. Prosecutors agreed to drop a murder charge in return for her pleas.

Rambert agreed to testify against her co-defendant and former boyfriend, Tre Henderson, at his trial, which is scheduled to begin Feb. 3.

Court documents said Henderson assaulted Ja’Shawn Bussell in April 2018, causing head and other injuries that resulted in the boy vomiting several times over a four-day period. The child was taken to a Davenport hospital and then flown to an Iowa City hospital, where he died after being taken off life support.

Advertisement

Rambert and Henderson are both from Chicago but were living in a Davenport apartment when the boy was assaulted, authorities have said.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
1|28 U.S. Census Bureau Data Privacy Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Service members train at SOUTHCOM headquarters

Today in History

1951: First atomic detonation at the Nevada test site