Women charged with removing ill mother from ambulance

January 31, 2020 3:43 pm
 
DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — Two Alabama women were arrested after allegedly removing their mother from an ambulance that was taking her in for medical treatment, police said Friday.

Annie Lucy Newby, 39, and Ida Lorene Newby, 40, were charged with elder abuse and second-degree neglect, Dothan police said in a news release posted online.

WTVY-TV reported that an unnamed elderly woman called for transportation to a doctor’s office to be treated for an infection.

Officers were called to a home where Pilcher’s Ambulance workers told police the sisters pulled the woman off the ambulance to prevent her from getting treatment. The woman had missed other medical appointments, police said.

The sisters are the primary caregivers for their mother, police said.

Both women were freed on bail of $30,000 each, authorities said, and the older woman was receiving medical care.

Court records did not list a defense lawyer for the sisters.

