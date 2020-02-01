Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

1 dead, 2 held after shooting near West Virginia University

February 28, 2020 1:54 pm
 
1 min read
      

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Two people were arrested in a fatal shooting at a student housing apartment complex near West Virginia University on Friday morning.

Multiple agencies responded to the report of shots fired at the College Park complex around 4 a.m. and police gave the all clear about an hour later, University Police Chief W.P. Chedester said in a statement.

The suspects were arrested without incident at a nearby Walmart shortly after the shooting, according to Chief Craig Corkrean of the Granville Police Department, and taken into custody by campus police.

Terrell Linear, 21, and Shaundarius T. Reeder, 20, were both charged with first-degree murder, university police said. Both are from Fairmont and neither is a student.

Advertisement

The victim was identified as Eric James Smith, 21, a sophomore majoring in multidisciplinary studies from Clementon, New Jersey, the university said in a statement. Smith was a former resident of the apartment complex.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

Chedester said the motive is unknown, but he called the shooting an isolated incident.

“It’s always a tragedy when a young person loses his life,” Dean of Students Corey Farris said. “Our hearts go out to his family, those students and others who knew him. Our main priority right now is offering support to our campus community,” he said.

Counselors were onsite at College Park to provide support for residents, the university said. The apartment complex is a public-private partnership managed by WVU.

West Virginia University is in Morgantown, in northeastern West Virginia near the Pennsylvania border. It has more than 26,000 students enrolled at the campus, according to the university’s website.

___

An earlier version of this report incorrectly reported that Shaundarius T. Reeder was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ross arrives in Bulgaria

Today in History

1972: Pioneer 10 spacecraft launched to Jupiter