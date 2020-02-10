Listen Live Sports

10-year-old is killed by school bus in Brooklyn, police say

February 25, 2020 6:39 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — A 10-year-old girl was struck and killed Tuesday by a school bus in Brooklyn, police said.

Patience Albert was crossing a street in the East New York neighborhood around 6:45 a.m. when she was hit by a bus as it was turning right, police said.

She was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the bus driver was arrested on charges of failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to exercise due care.

This story has been corrected to show that the child hit by a bus was a girl, not a boy, as police had initially reported.

