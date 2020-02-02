Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

2 teens seriously wounded in stabbing at Hawaii high school

February 24, 2020 6:28 pm
 
< a min read
      

MILILANI, Hawaii (AP) — Two 16-year-olds were stabbed and seriously wounded at a Hawaii high school Monday.

Police confirmed to school officials that a suspect, who is not one of the wounded, was in custody, said Lindsay Chambers, a spokeswoman for the Hawaii Department of Education.

A boy and girl were taken to a hospital in serious condition after the stabbing at Mililani High School on central Oahu, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services spokeswoman Shayne Enright said.

They are expected to survive, Enright said.

Advertisement

Students were released early after being in a lockdown, Chambers said.

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how DIA and NSA create a secure and flexible infrastructure to use AI and machine learning tools in this free webinar.

No other details were immediately available. Honolulu police didn’t immediately return messages seeking more information.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|26 Biometrics for Government & Law...
3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound