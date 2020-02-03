Listen Live Sports

$3M bail set for man accused of shooting Minnesota officer

February 5, 2020 9:27 am
 
1 min read
      

WASECA, Minn. (AP) — Bail has been set at $3 million for a man accused of gravely wounding a southern Minnesota police officer in an exchange of gunfire in January.

Uniformed officers from Waseca County and Waseca joined dozens of others in a courtroom Tuesday where Tyler Janovsky made an appearance on three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Janovsky is accused of shooting Arik Matson in the head and shooting at two other officers who responded to a report of a suspicious person roaming backyards in Waseca on Jan. 6. Officers returned fire and Janovksy also was injured.

Janovsky, 37, was wheeled into the courtroom with a cast around his foot. When Judge Carol Hanks asked him if he understood his rights and if he had any questions about the proceedings, he quietly responded with a “Yes, your honor” and a “No, your honor,” Minnesota Public Radio News reported.

According to Matson’s CaringBridge web page, he is out of intensive care.

The $3 million bail would be for release without conditions attached. The judge also set a $2 million bail option with several conditions, including that Janovsky have no contact with Matson, his family or Waseca police officers.

Hanks also set bail on a separate drug case against Janovsky at $500,000 with no conditions or $250,000 with the condition that Janovsky wear ankle monitoring and submit to future drug tests.

Janovsky’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 14.

