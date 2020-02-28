Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Baby hippo at San Diego Zoo gets a name

February 28, 2020 7:16 pm
 
< a min read
      

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A baby hippopotamus born at the San Diego Zoo last month has a name.

The zoo says the river hippo calf will be called Amahle (pronounced ah-MA-shay), which means “beautiful one” in Zulu.

The name was announced Friday on “Good Morning America,” which held an online poll asking viewers to choose among three African names.

Amahle, who was born on Feb. 8, weighs about 100 pounds and is “active and healthy,” a zoo statement said.

Advertisement

Amahle is the ninth hippo calf born at the zoo and the 13th to her mother, Funani.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

Amahle’s father, Otis, is an East African hippo who arrived at the zoo in 2009 specifically to breed with Funani, zoo officials said.

Zoo visitors can see Amahle and her mother in the hippo habitat on Tuesdays, Thursdays and weekends, officials said.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Exercise Arctic Eagle at Eielson Air Force Base

Today in History

1863: Congress passes Civil War conscription act