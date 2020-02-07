Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Delaware university pulls art depicting Trump decapitation

February 7, 2020 9:19 am
 
< a min read
      

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Delaware university removed from an online showcase a piece of student artwork depicting President Donald Trump being decapitated.

Wilmington University student Jennie Williams’ piece showed the Statue of Liberty slicing Trump’s bloodied neck with a sword, and was meant to be a parody of Italian painter Caravaggio’s 16th century work “Judith and Holofernes,” The Delaware News Journal reported. A photo of the piece showed Williams had placed Trump’s and Lady Liberty’s heads over the subjects on the original painting.

University officials removed the piece because it did not meet the school’s values, said Joe Aviola, senior director of administrative and legal affairs. Aviola said there were no explicit rules for the show, but officials reviewed the entry Tuesday and decided to remove it after someone expressed concern. William’s piece had passed an initial review when it was submitted, the newspaper said.

“It’s more violent than it is expression of speech,” Aviola told the newspaper.

Advertisement

Williams submitted the piece last month as part of a contest including other student works produced during classes. She couldn’t be reached for comment by the news outlet Wednesday.

        Insight by Okta: Learn how the State Department’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls has accomplished what is believed to be nirvana when it comes to identity management during this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk