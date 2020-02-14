Listen Live Sports

Ex-deputy indicted in fatal shooting of Georgia grad student

February 14, 2020 3:34 am
 
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A since-fired sheriff’s deputy who police in Georgia said killed a graduate student he believed was having an affair with his wife was indicted on seven felony charges.

Athens-Clarke County police said Winford “Trey” Terrell Adams, 32, fatally shot University of Georgia graduate student Benjamin Lloyd Cloer, 26, during a domestic dispute in November 2019. Adams, who worked for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, was off-duty at the time of the shooting and was later fired.

A grand jury indicted Adams on Feb. 4 on charges of malice murder, felony murder, first-degree home invasion, two counts of aggravated assault and two firearm possession charges, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Thursday.

In the 911 call Adams made after the shooting, which was obtained by news outlets, he said he shot a man because his wife was cheating on him.

“My wife was cheating on me, and I couldn’t take it,” Adams is heard saying on the recording. “I didn’t shoot her, I shot the guy. I couldn’t stop myself.”

He was being held in the Athens-Clarke County Jail without bond, the newspaper reported. His next court appearance was scheduled for March 10. It’s unclear whether he had a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

