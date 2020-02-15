Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Honeymoon ends in handcuffs: Wrong Louisiana woman arrested

February 15, 2020 5:23 pm
 
1 min read
      

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A case of mistaken identity caused a Louisiana woman to leave her honeymoon in handcuffs and spend 36 hours in the New Orleans jail before it was sorted out.

Sara Saucier of Ponchatoula was on a cruise ship returning from a trip to Cozumel with her new husband when U.S. customs agents pounded on her door, accusing her of not returning a leased vehicle in November 2017, according to a report from WVLA-TV.

But officials had the wrong person.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office detective who filed the warrant logged the birth date of the wrong Sara Saucier. The mistake went unnoticed for 36 hours, as Saucier sat in the Orleans Parish Jail.

Advertisement

“I thought they would realize the mistake, and they would let me go,” Saucier said in a Thursday interview. “At one point when no one was listening to what I was saying, about me being innocent, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m really going to be in here for a while.’”

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

Sheriffs’ deputies realized the confusion Tuesday, as they relocated Saucier — and they released her that afternoon. She had been in custody since Monday morning.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux apologized for the error.

“I will do all I can to put every possible safeguard in place to attempt to prevent this from happening again,” Gautreaux said in a statement.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|17 AI in Government Feb 2020 Event with...
2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VP disembarks Air Force Two at Charleston Air Force Base

Today in History

1801: Thomas Jefferson elected third president of United States