Hundreds still without power as Mississippi flood recedes

February 19, 2020 9:29 am
 
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Hundreds of homes and businesses remained without power Wednesday as floodwaters receded around Mississippi’s capital, and it was unclear when the lights will come back on.

Residents in hard-hit areas near Jackson are being allowed to return back home as the Pearl River fell, but a spokeswoman for the Entergy utility company said safety requirements mean buildings in flooded areas must be checked before service is restored.

“It usually takes two to three days for floodwater to recede and then we can come back in,” Entergy spokeswoman Mara Hartmann told the Clarion-Ledger. “Meters have to be inspected by the city before we can come out and turn your power back on, if you live in the city.”

Nearly 500 utility customers still didn’t have power Wednesday in Hinds and Madison counties.

Rain was still falling across a wide area from eastern Texas to South Carolina and flood warnings covered much of the South. Some school systems in east Alabama delayed opening Wednesday because of heavy rains.

